So You Believe You Can Prepare? Taste These Tips!

Cooking is an art that many people enjoy. Many people aspire to be the next Emeril Lagasse or Julia Child in their kitchens, but lack the skills and knowledge. The following article will provide you with a myriad of cooking tips and tricks that will get you on the road to being as good as any top chef.

Make sure you are storing your herbs and spices in a cool, dark space. Many factors can cause herbs and spices to lose their flavor. Light, humidity, and heat can all cause them to lose some of their flare. To avoid this, make sure you are storing your herbs somewhere like a cool cabinet.

As with many other things in life, one of the keys to making great meals for your family is preparation. Gather all the ingredients beforehand. Assemble utensils and other needed equipment before you start to cook. With a good plan and everything in place, you will feel far less anxious.

Whenever you are cooking and you feel the need to add more oil, the best way to add oil is to add it through the side of the pan. By doing this, the oil will be heated when it gets to the ingredient that is being cooked. This is a good tip to remember.

Cook your rice in vegetable or chicken stock instead of using water. Choosing a stock will add both extra taste and valuable nutrients. The cooking process and time are the same as with water, so you won't be adding any extra work by trying this method.

Salt and pepper are two of the most important ingredients that you can add to your meal when you are cooking. If something does not taste salty enough, make sure to add extra salt in order to avoid a dull taste to your food. Sometimes, it is better to have too much salt than none at all.

Do you know that guilty feeling you get when you throw away fruit that has mold? Is it possible to save the fruit by cutting the bad part out of it? Never try to salvage fruit that is past its prime. If you see that fruit is starting to rot, just throw it away because even if some parts look healthy, the mold has most likely already spread throughout.

To take the metallic taste out of canned pumpkin pie filling, heat the filling with all of your spices first. Simply mixing your filling with the other ingredients and then baking traps the metallic taste in your finished pie. But by heating your pumpkin filling alone with the spices first, you release the metallic taste of the filling and simultaneously imbue it with the richer taste of spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger.

You can avoid sticky rice by removing the starch. To do just that wash the rice several times until the water coming from the rice is crystal clear. Remove all the water, and let the rice sit for 20 minutes. Adding a few drops of lemon to the water before cooking also helps to separate the grains.

Roast nuts briefly in the oven and then sprinkle some flour on them before using in a cake to prevent them from migrating to the bottom of the pan. Applying heat and coating lightly with flour keeps them in position in the cake batter and reduces the likelihood the nuts will settle before the cake is done baking.

Cooking tip "� sweet treat for smelly fingers! Cleaning fish or shrimp is a messy task and leaves a distinctive smell on your hand for at least a day. There is an effective way of removing the smell. Squish a few fresh strawberries between your fingers for a couple of minutes and rinse your hand with soapy water. The smell will disappear instantly!

Place salad dressing off to the side of a salad, instead of on top of it, when serving salad to guests. Everyone likes a different amount of salad dressing. It is a good idea to allow them to control the amount themselves. Offer your guests a variety of dressings.

If you want to pan sear a nice tuna steak, you want to do it right! Make a baste for the tuna that is comprised of ginger, cilantro, soy sauce, pepper, and salt. Put oil on the pan and heat it, sear for one minute on each side. The middle of the fish should still be pink.

Cook small quantities of food at higher temperatures for a lesser amount of time. Bite-size cookies only need a few minutes in the oven if you put it a higher temperature because there is only a small surface area to cover and it will not take long to cook. This way you will be able to enjoy your meal in minutes.

One great cooking tip is just be flexible and creative; do your own thing. You do not have to follow a recipe to the "T". Sometimes making minor changes can make the dish taste even better than it did when following the original recipe. Then you can consider yourself a real cook!

So, now you are better prepared. Tips always make a difficult job easier. Follow the advice in this article and use it whenever you find yourself cooking for yourself or others. Enjoy the company you are sharing you meal with have them asking for more!