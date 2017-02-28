Recommendations For Making The Best Food You Ever Tasted

Every cook loves to learn new things about cooking. The same can be said about novice cooks. Cooking can be a chore sometimes, but more often, it can just be an enjoyable experience which culminates in a delicious meal. This article can add to your knowledge and joy of cooking.

The most difficult and time consuming thing about cooking is doing all of the prep work. You can buy pre-prepped vegetables or prep your ingredients the day before to cut down on the time you are in the kitchen. This is very helpful if you need to get dinner out in a hurry.

Texture and taste don't have to suffer when you are trying to lighten up your mashed potatoes. Cauliflower makes for a great substitute to help drop the fat and calorie content. Cauliflower's neutral taste means that it blends easily with the flavor of the potatoes, butter and milk. When they're mashed, cauliflowers have the same appearance and consistency as potatoes, too. Adding a little cauliflower can take calories out of your favorite mashed potato recipes and add in a little vegetable goodness, too.

Basil is one of the best things that you can add to a dish and looks great as a decoration to any type of meal. Simply add a few pieces of basil to give your meal spice and improve the overall aesthetic beauty to the dish you put on the table.

Purchase a quality loaf of bread that you can use as a side piece to a variety of meals. Bread goes great with any dish that has sauce or cheese, as you can dip it in a variety of different toppings. Include a loaf of Italian or French bread with your next meal.

When frying eggs a healthy option you should use is nonstick cooking spray. The spray will keep the eggs from sticking to the pan without the use of margarine or butter. The eggs will not stick to the pan, and they can easily be cooked to any liking. After cooking the eggs, the pan should be easy to clean, and the eggs should be delicious.

When you are going to the store, do not always have a large shopping list which can restrain you to just getting certain items. See what you like and what you are in the mood for and purchase based on that. This will give you the spontaneity to cook whatever you choose.

When you have a recipe that calls for wine, you may be tempted to use a cheap wine or cooking wine. Avoid this mindset when you approach your cooking. A good rule of thumb is to consider whether or not you would drink the wine. If you wouldn't drink it, do not use it to cook.

It is always better to choose fresh ingredients for your recipes instead of dried or frozen ones. Use fresh ingredients, as they bring out the flavor in a dish, and they are also less expensive.

To keep salt in shakers fresh and dry, add uncooked white rice to the shaker. The rice will absorb any moisture from the environment instead of the salt, and stops the salt from dissolving or caking. Rice is not noticeable in a glass shaker and is too large to be shaken out with normal use.

To make the perfect pasta, cook it one minute less than what you read on the box and cook it the rest of the way with the sauce you are serving with it. This ensures that you do not overcook the pasta if you were to toss it in with the sauce after you cooked the pasta until it was done in the pot of water.

If your family tends to eat a lot of chicken and often, remember to always brine the poultry as it will lock in flavor. Otherwise you are left with a dry piece of chicken that merely has whatever spices and herbs you chose coated on the outside rather than penetrating every bite.

When you are using wooden skewers in cooking, soak them for at least half an hour before putting the veggies on them. That way, you won't be able to burn them as easily. You can keep your food on the skewers if you use two sticks parallel instead of just one.

When you are cooking rice make sure that you follow the directions to the tee! It is best when you are cooking the rice to put all of the ingredients in the pot and use the timer! Do not open the pot until your time is up! You will have the best rice.

If you want to pan sear a nice tuna steak, you want to do it right! Make a baste for the tuna that is comprised of ginger, cilantro, soy sauce, pepper, and salt. Put oil on the pan and heat it, sear for one minute on each side. The middle of the fish should still be pink.

When cooking burgers, no matter what the type of burger, it is important to only flip it one time in order to retain all of the juices. If you don't do this your burger will most likely end up dry and will resemble a hockey puck! Don't let that happen to your burgers.

To maximize the shelf life of dried spices store them in a cool, dry place. This will preserve the flavor of the spices, resulting in more flavorful dishes. Do not store them in the cupboard directly above the stove, the heat makes the spices dry out and lose flavor.

Keep vegetables fresh longer by covering them with a wet paper towel and then putting them in an airtight bag. They will stay fresh for several more days if they are kept slightly damp. Refrigeration and lack of air will also keep them fresh. It is important to get the most out of your vegetables by sealing them tightly and storing them away immediately if you do not plan to use them.

As stated at the beginning of the article, cooking is a joy whether you are experienced or just beginning. A good cook is always learning new things and experimenting. By reading this article and adding to your repertoire of cooking skills, you also add to your enjoyment of a meal that is well done.