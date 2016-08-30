Cook Great Food Like Your Mother Used To Do

You've probably cooked thousands of meals in your lifetime. Did you enjoy it? If not, why not? Cooking can be a great way to de-stress and a fun way to express your creativity. Here are a few cooking tips to spark excitement so that every time you step in the kitchen, you've got something new to try.

When you have a really important occasion where you are going to be cooking for someone that you love or your boss, try to stick to a food that you know will turn out good. This is not the time to be trying new things as you want to be certain it comes out right.

You should not boil pasta in water that has oil in it. When you add oil to the water that you are boiling your pasta in it keeps the sauce from sticking to the pasta. By leaving the oil out you can toss your pasta in the sauce and it will cling to it.

Apples are a popular choice for eating in autumn or winter, but they will spoil if not properly stored. Place apples in plastic bags and keep them in a cool place. One rotten apple will spoil the bunch so keep a close eye on them while stored.

Mushrooms discolor fast and they don't look too appetizing when you serve them. You can prevent discoloration by following this technique. Squeeze the juice of a quarter lemon onto a paper towel and wipe the cap of each mushroom with it. This cleans the mushroom and prevents it from changing its original color.

When you are cooking for your family, try not to stick to one style. If you cook the same meal over and over, it can get boring and your family will become jaded with the dishes that you make. Change things up every night so that you can introduce new meals and cuisines to your family.

If you are cooking pastries or foods that can get very messy, make sure that you wear an apron at all times. The last thing that you will want to do is to get food on your clothes and have to change before you eat your meal with friends or family.

You can save time and energy by cooking larger batches of a meal at one time, and then storing some of it in the freezer for later. Divide the meal into several serving-size containers and put them away. On a night when you don't have time to cook from scratch, just pull a container out and defrost it.

When cooking any meat you want to make sure that you reach the temperature that is high enough to kill any transferable bacteria. If this bacteria is not cooked high enough for whatever the certain meat calls for, people can become very ill or even get worms that were in the meat.

Measure the amount of cooking oil you are using! This will help you lower the fat in your foods while cooking. By carefully doling out the oil, you will know the true amount of fat you getting when you cook.

When you make boxed mac and cheese, closely follow the directions. This is the perfect way to cook the macaroni. The cheese will add the final touch. When serving the macaroni with cheese, a good faced spoon works best. Try sprinkling some pepper on the finished macaroni dish.

After you have cut up meats on your counter, be sure to thoroughly wipe the counters and chopping boards down with a disinfectant. You need to disinfect knives also. Keep separate chopping boards for uncooked and cooked foods. Many people get salmonella poisoning each year because they ingested food that was prepared on an unclean counter or chopping board. This is especially important if you prepare food for children or the elderly.

Use fresh carrots often in your cooking. They are versatile and easy to obtain. Carrots are very rich in vitamins and minerals that can help to keep you healthy. One of the best ways to sneak there goodness into your recipes is to use carrots in place of sugar.

Cooking doesn't have to be humdrum and boring. It's a chance to shape your family's nutrition, as well as to relax and create. Cooking can be much more than mixing ingredients together. Since you have to cook anyway, why not learn to enjoy it? Follow these tips and start having fun in the kitchen.